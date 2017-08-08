News Maryland Carroll County

Carroll Nightlife, Aug. 10 to 20

Carroll’s bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Aug. 11: Liberty Road

Friday, Aug. 18: Matt McMullin

Oscar’s Alehouse

1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.oscarsalehouse.net

Saturday, Aug. 12: Scuttlebutt

Saturday, Aug. 19: Bronson and the Earthlings

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, Aug. 11: Bad Moon

Saturday, Aug. 12: Six Pack Rodeo

Friday, Aug. 18: Code Red

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St. Westminster

www.thestablesatwestminster.com

Friday, Aug. 11: As If

Saturday, Aug. 12: APS

Sunday, Aug. 13: Ever Rise

Friday, Aug. 18: Dying Breed

Saturday, Aug. 19: Doc Marten and the Flannels

Vanessa’s Corner Pub

2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster

www.vanessascornerpub.com

Saturday, Aug. 12: Deni Starr

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Aug. 19: Chris Titchner

