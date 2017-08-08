Carroll Nightlife, Aug. 10 to 20

Carroll’s bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Aug. 11: Liberty Road
Friday, Aug. 18: Matt McMullin
Oscar’s Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, Aug. 12: Scuttlebutt
Saturday, Aug. 19: Bronson and the Earthlings
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Aug. 11: Bad Moon
Saturday, Aug. 12: Six Pack Rodeo
Friday, Aug. 18: Code Red
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Friday, Aug. 11: As If
Saturday, Aug. 12: APS
Sunday, Aug. 13: Ever Rise
Friday, Aug. 18: Dying Breed
Saturday, Aug. 19: Doc Marten and the Flannels
Vanessa’s Corner Pub
2600 W. Liberty Road, Westminster
Saturday, Aug. 12: Deni Starr
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Aug. 19: Chris Titchner
jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com
410-857-7890