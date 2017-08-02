Carroll Nightlife, Aug. 3 to 13

Carroll’s bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
www.thecorkpub.com
Friday, Aug. 4: Easy Six
Friday, Aug. 11: Liberty Road
Oscar’s Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
www.oscarsalehouse.net
Saturday, Aug. 5: Ben Sherman
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
www.playersbargrill.com
Friday, Aug. 4: 33 RPM
Friday, Aug. 11: Bad Moon
Rafael’s Restaurant
32 W. Main St., Westminster
www.rafaelsrestaurant.com
Sunday, Aug. 6: Kelly Bell Band
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St. Westminster
www.thestablesatwestminster.com
Saturday, Aug. 5: TimeBomb
Friday, Aug. 11: As If
Saturday, Aug. 12: APS
Sunday, Aug. 13: Ever Rise
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
www.redshedman.com
Saturday, Aug. 5: Jason and Michelle
Saturday, Aug. 12: Matt and Jillian
