Carroll Nightlife, Aug. 3 to 13

Carroll’s bars and restaurants are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar, contact reporter Jacob deNobel at jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Aug. 4: Easy Six

Friday, Aug. 11: Liberty Road

Oscar’s Alehouse

1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.oscarsalehouse.net

Saturday, Aug. 5: Ben Sherman

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, Aug. 4: 33 RPM

Friday, Aug. 11: Bad Moon

Rafael’s Restaurant

32 W. Main St., Westminster

www.rafaelsrestaurant.com

Sunday, Aug. 6: Kelly Bell Band

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St. Westminster

www.thestablesatwestminster.com

Saturday, Aug. 5: TimeBomb

Friday, Aug. 11: As If

Saturday, Aug. 12: APS

Sunday, Aug. 13: Ever Rise

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Aug. 5: Jason and Michelle

Saturday, Aug. 12: Matt and Jillian

