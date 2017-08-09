Art Sherrod, Jr. brings cool jazz to the Carroll Arts Center

Carroll residents may best know saxophonist Art Sherrod Jr. as one of the performers of the annual Motown and More concerts, which bring the music of the 1960s and ‘70s to the Carroll Arts Center.

This weekend, Sherrod strikes out on his own, as he performs a night of cool jazz at the Arts Center, in honor of his newest album “Back 2 Basics.”

Sherrod said the album title came from his desire to signal to listeners that he was returning to his jazz roots, while also reflecting the mental space he was in while writing the songs that appear on the CD.

“As I was finishing up the album, the title just came to me. I was getting back to business,” Sherrod said. “The other thing is with all of the chaos going on in politics and the world itself, it just seemed appropriate that we all get back to business and away from all of the distractions.”

The album features five original compositions by Sherrod and Chris “Big Dog” Davis and five covers of jazz classics. Sherrod said he wrote all of the melodies on the originals while Davis handled the arrangements. He said he’s incredibly happy with the final project, which he considers his strongest album to date.

In addition to his work in jazz and Motown, Sherrod is also an accomplished gospel performer. He said it was his parents’ musical influence in the church that inspired him to take up a life of performance. His mom, he said, was an organist, while his father sang in the church choir.

“I was always surrounded by music. My mom had a room in the house where she would play her organ and sing right across the hall from my bedroom as a kid. I was fed music in the womb,” Sherrod said. “I was destined to play music. I don’t think I could have chosen anything else to do with my life.”

Sherrod’s first album “All 4 Love” was released in 2005, with his second project “Seasons” released under the Pacific Coast Jazz record label in 2009. He branched out and released his gospel album “Intervention” last year, and has spent the last nine months putting together “Back 2 Basics.” He said despite the genre-hopping, gospel and jazz both come from the same internal place.

“You can hear the stylistic elements of gospel even in my jazz records,” Sherrod said. “In my opinion, to create good music, you have to be on some spiritual level. All of the elements come together better when we allow them to come together instead of forcing them.”

Sherrod said though he appreciates the chance to capture his music on an album, live performance is still his first love.

“When I’m recording, it’s just me and an engineer in somewhat of a sterile environment,” Sherrod said. “When you’re performing, there’s a level of energy we feed off of, that we’re looking for from the audience. It’s like feeding the animals at the zoo.”

During the show, Sherrod said audiences can expect a unique time with solos from himself as well as from world-class guitarists, drummers and keyboardists. He also said he loves having the opportunity to come out into the audience and interact with a crowd.

“I don’t like to do the same show twice,” Sherrod said. “People are going to hear a lot of different things. I want to appeal to everyone. This show is something any age can come to and thoroughly enjoy.”

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show

For more information: Visit www.carrollartscenter.org

