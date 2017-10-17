News Maryland Carroll County

None injured in Eldersburg storeroom fire

No injuries were reported after a one-alarm fire in a commercial building in the 1800 block of Liberty Road, Eldersburg on Monday, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The preliminary cause is listed as accidental, started by discarded smoking materials. It originated in a storeroom and was discovered by employees at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to the release.

It took 15 firefighters from the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department 40 minutes to control the flames. The estimated value of structural damage is $300, according to the release.

