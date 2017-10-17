None injured in Eldersburg storeroom fire

No injuries were reported after a one-alarm fire in a commercial building in the 1800 block of Liberty Road, Eldersburg on Monday, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The preliminary cause is listed as accidental, started by discarded smoking materials. It originated in a storeroom and was discovered by employees at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to the release.

It took 15 firefighters from the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department 40 minutes to control the flames. The estimated value of structural damage is $300, according to the release.

CAPTION Det. Jason Ehrhart talks about being a police officer Det. Jason Ehrhart talks about being a police officer CAPTION Det. Jason Ehrhart talks about being a police officer Det. Jason Ehrhart talks about being a police officer CAPTION Lawsuit, indictment detail alleged false imprisonment, theft of Carroll County couple by Baltimore gun task force officers. (Baltimore Sun Video) Lawsuit, indictment detail alleged false imprisonment, theft of Carroll County couple by Baltimore gun task force officers. (Baltimore Sun Video) CAPTION The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter