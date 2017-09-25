Westminster woman charged with assault

A Westminster woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly assaulted a man.

Dawn Dametria Dudley, 38, of the 800 block of Ewing Drive, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. She was released on her own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, an officer of the Westminster Police Department responded after an argument between Dudley and a man. Dudley attempted to punch the man and was unsuccessful. She then scratched him on the face and body, according to the statement.

Dudley declined to comment when reached by the Times. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 22.

