Maryland State Police to participate in prescription drug take back

The Westminster Barrack of the Maryland State Police will join barracks across the state in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the barrack, 1100 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster.

According to a news release from MSP, the day also is a chance to educate the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, one facet of the opioid problem in Carroll and beyond.

This April, MSP participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Take Back Day and collected a record 2,669 pounds of medications, according to the release.

This June, all 23 resident barracks established secure boxes for prescription medication drop-off 24/7, no questions asked.

