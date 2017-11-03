Carroll County Adult Drug Court helps people learn to trust again, say graduates

As Judge Fred Hecker read the achievements of the 13 most recent graduates from the the Carroll County Adult Drug Court, the numbers told a story of hundreds of clean tests, thousands of support meetings and many, many days of recovery.

“We demand a lot of them,” Hecker said.

Drug court is a program under the direction of the Carroll County Circuit Court, started in 2007 by now-retired Judge Michael Galloway. Participants need at least 13 months to complete the program, but Hecker said most people need more time and the average is more like 18 months.

To begin the Oct. 25 graduation program, Hecker read from an essay by an anonymous graduate of drug court with encouragement for the new graduates.

“[Drug court] is like a liquid — it assumes different shapes according to its container, or in this case, participant.”

The essayist wrote that gradually as they continued to meet the requirements of the program, “at home and work, my word started to mean something again. People started to trust me again.”

Hecker said he gets a little choked up reading the essay.

Numerous court, law enforcement and county officials were in the audience of the latest graduating class, showcasing the collaboration between different organizations that is required for the program to work.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Wells, who serves as the prosecutor for drug court, said working with the program is gratifying when he gets to witness people rise out of a bad situation, “not just to graduate this program, but to bigger and better things.”

Hecker said he is very proud to see the program reach its 10th year.

“All the people on the staff — they put in a lot of time and effort,” he said. “We talk about every single [participant] every single week.”

As well as the number of sober days a graduate had achieved or court dates they had attended, Hecker also shared personal achievements from some of the graduates, like purchasing a car or having a child.

Each graduate was also presented with a letter signed by the Carroll Board of County Commissioners congratulating them and encouraging them to continue their hard work outside of the program.

“All these days have provided you a freedom of choice, and you have chosen well,” the letter read.

After each graduate’s achievements were read, they were able to speak briefly before the audience and their fellow graduates. Many thanked friends, family and counselors who supported them through the program. Others shared the inspiration that helped motivate them to stay clean.

Matthew Miller shared that he had never expected to be an addict, and that addiction does not discriminate. He said recovery has been “a roller coaster up and down” and said life outside of drug court will be a new challenge because the environment is much less structured. To his fellow graduates, he said, “I hope everyone can continue to live a long and healthy life.”

Joseph Keene — who, in addition to his own recovery, is training to become a peer recovery support specialist — was awarded the Honorable Michael M. Galloway Distinguished Graduate award for his effort in the program.

Keene said he was happy to receive the award and had worked hard for it, but added, “This graduating class is full of people who deserved that award.”

The program is open to adult, nonviolent offenders who live in Carroll County. Each is referred by a judge or attorney. The current capacity is 75 participants, recently increased from 50.

Over the past 10 years, the program had accepted 357 individuals and graduated 159 successfully. Participants usually have multiple arrests and criminal cases related to their addiction, periods of unsuccessful supervision and multiple failures at substance abuse treatment.

The Board of County Commissioners approved a fiscal year 2018 Adult Drug Court Grant Award in the amount of $275,810 on June 1. Community fundraising and federal grants also contribute to the funding of the program, according to the commissioners’ agenda. The Community Foundation of Carroll County Drug Treatment Court Development Fund is one of those fundraisers. This season, Cattails Country Florist will be donating 30 percent of Thanksgiving and Christmas orders to the fund. (For more information call 410-552-3900 or go to www.cattailscountryflorist.com.)

Public defender Chris Horn said the success of the graduates has an effect on many people, not just the individual.

“Once you get people out of addiction, get their heads right,” he said, “they can look at the things they’ve been avoiding.”

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Matthew Bockmiller shakes hands with Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Fred Hecker during a graduation ceremony for individuals who have completed Carroll County Adult Drug Court in Westminster Wednesday, October 25, 2017. Matthew Bockmiller shakes hands with Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Fred Hecker during a graduation ceremony for individuals who have completed Carroll County Adult Drug Court in Westminster Wednesday, October 25, 2017. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

