Teens test their drone skills at Mount Airy library

There was a thrumming, humming coming from the activity room at the Mount Airy branch of the Carroll County Public Library on Tuesday evening, a sort of buzzing in harmony, like a swarm of hornets around a hot mic running through a chorus sound effect.

This was the first teen drone racing event ever held at the library, and inside a group of teens tried their hands at piloting a set of Parrot Minidrones, blue plastic devices with four propellers at the corners around a small central body about the size of an old cellular flip-phone from the era when all cellphones were dumb. Two green lights at the front complete the illusion of a spider or a water skimmer, hovering perfectly still in the air in front of your face with a steady “buzzzzzzz.”

“We had 12 parrot minidrone racing drones. We had the kids come in and play with them for a little while, do an obstacle course,” said Sara Szymanski, adult services supervisor at the library branch. “Tonight was just an opportunity for them to come in and have fun, and maybe learn a little bit about drones and learn a little bit about physics.”

The teens would compete on guiding their drone through two Hula-hoops suspended at different levels from the ceiling before attempting to land as close as possible to a target on the floor.

KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times A tablet controls the direction of the flying drone during the Drone Racing for Teens program at the Mt Airy Branch of the Carroll County Public Library Tuesday September 26, 2017. A tablet controls the direction of the flying drone during the Drone Racing for Teens program at the Mt Airy Branch of the Carroll County Public Library Tuesday September 26, 2017. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

This only seemed easy to the casual observer. Each drone was controlled by an app on an iPad, but unlike a video game, there were real objects with real mass moving about in real air current to complicate things.

“That’s why they give us 15 minutes,” said Graceful Action, 12, of Mount Airy, referring to the time spent training on the basics before tackling the obstacle course.

The hardest part?

“Probably not crashing into the hoops,” Graceful said. “Fine motor controls.”

By the end of the night, Graceful was sending her drone into tight tumbling backflips and loops.

“It can hover similar to a helicopter, go up, down, backwards, forward — all kinds of different directions,” Szymanski said.

Once the competition got going through <FZ,1,0,34>several heats, 14-year-old Keerti Das, of Sykesville, emerged as one of the early top pilots, eventually coming in second overall. She hadn’t had much drone-flying experience before, but said she was really drawn to the very concept of a drone.

“I just like the idea of seeing something electronic move around almost,” Keerti said. “I guess when I was a kid, I never really saw these before, so it’s actually pretty cool to see that these things exist now.”

There were some close calls during the race, with drones bumping into walls; hanging from Hula-hoops; or, in Keerti’s case, her hair.

“It just got tangled up, but it wasn’t painful or anything,” she said. The drones were designed to stop operating when they hit an object to prevent damaging the object or their component parts, Szymanski explained to the group of teens.

But teens aren’t the only ones invited to play with the library system’s drones.

“We’re also having another program on Saturday; it’s a drop-in for adults who are interested in learning about drones as well. That’s going to be 2 p.m.,” Szymanski said. “They can get a chance to play with them and learn how they work, and get a little experience with something they might otherwise not get an opportunity to take part in.”

The set of drones were acquired with a grant and are being shared with the entire library system, Szymanski said, so it’s not clear when they will hold the program for teens again in Mount Airy.

“There is a potential we will bring it back later in the year or next year.”