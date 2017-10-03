Judge Utz remembered for strength and fairness

For 23 years, the Carroll County Orphans’ Court was led by Chief Judge Dorothy Virginia “Dottie” Utz , who served from 1994 until her death on Sunday. She was the first elected female judge of that court.

Her son, former mayor of Westminster Kevin Utz, said his mother was deeply dedicated to her work in the court and wanted to serve until the completion of her term in 2018.

“She said, ‘I just want to get better so I can serve out my time,” he said Tuesday. “She fought to the last day to be able to get better.”

Dottie Utz died Sunday, Oct. 1 in Westminster after battling leukemia. She was 90. She was born in 1927 to Frank Frederick and Virginia Angela Stultz Magin and graduated with the Westminster High School class of 1946. She attended Towson University for business management. She worked at the Westminster-based Quality Cleaners (now Admiral West Cleaners) prior to going into public service.

In 1952, she married Arlin Samuel Utz, her husband of 62 years.

Kevin Utz said of his mother, “When there are situations where I have to stand up for what I believe in, I tell people that the Dorothy is coming out in me today.”

He recalled when he was growing up, that his mother was “very stern; she was the protector.” He remembered her tight curfews for him and his brother, Dwight, and that she would always know their whereabouts before they even made it home.

To her grandchildren, especially, she was known for certain sayings that were her signature. Her granddaughter, Jenni Utz, particularly remembered her saying: “I treat everyone fairly — what I do for one, I do for the others.” That meant when one grandchild got a treat or new dress, the others did, too.

In the community, she was charismatic and involved.

“She would just go up to people she had no idea who they were and just start talking to them,” Kevin Utz said.

Dottie Utz was a member of the Orphans Court Judges Association, Gettysburg Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, the Carroll County Historical Society and Carroll County Republican Club. She was a choir singer and member of Grace Lutheran Church of Westminster.

Carroll County Register of Wills Paul G. Zimmermann worked with Utz for about 15 years and said she was always well-read on her cases and brought a sense of calm and professionalism to her courtroom.

“She took great pride in what she did,” he said. “She knew it was important work.”

The Orphans’ Court is Maryland’s probate court and also has jurisdiction over guardianship of minors.

Utz’s fairness on the bench stood out to Zimmermann

“She made sure that everyone had the opportunity to have their say,” he said.

Judge Catherine E. Reese, who worked with Utz for about seven years in the Orphan’s Court said, “Dottie helped me to understand what it’s like to work with families who are in turmoil after the loss of a loved one. She was extremely strong and determined and she loved her job.”

Utz is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Dwight and Debbye Utz of York, Pennsylvania, and Kevin and Terri Utz of Westminster; grandchildren Andy, Nathan, Brad, Jenni and Julie; and great-grandchildren Tyler, Austin, Max, Ethan, Sam, Cheyenne, Zachary and Brooke. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, her sister Helen and brothers Kenneth, Norman and Donald.

The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the funeral home with Rev. Clementson officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster; Carroll Hospital Center Foundation, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster; or Maryland State Troopers Association, Lodge 20, 1300 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville.

