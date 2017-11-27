Man arrested after concealing hatchet in Westminster Walmart

A Finksburg man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 21, after allegedly attempting to steal a hatchet and other items from the Westminster Walmart.

Donald J. Grimes, 26, of the 3000 block of Old Westminster Pike, was arrested and charged with obstructing and hindering, possession of heroin, second degree assault, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order, theft of less than $100, and disorderly conduct.

According to charging documents, police responded to Walmart for report of a person who had concealed a hatchet while in the store. Police said they approached Grimes and asked him not to remove the hatchet while they removed it from his pants. Police said he then pulled away and reached for the hatchet. Police then held his arm behind his back and pulled out the hatchet, which had been removed from its packaging.

A second police officer began to walk Grimes toward the loss prevention office, when police said Grimes struck the officer with an open hand in the shoulder. Grimes was then placed under arrest. After being transported to Central Booking, Walmart employees called saying they had recovered a container with what they believed to be heroin.

Grimes is currently being held without bail at Central Booking.

