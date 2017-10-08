State's Attorney's Office, Terry's Tag & Title collecting items for domestic violence 'survival satchels'

For the second year, the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, in partnership with Terry’s Tag & Title, will work to put together supplies for those in domestic violence situations.

The two groups will once again be helping fill "survival satchels" for people to fill with donated items for the domestic violence shelters around Carroll County as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said they’ve actually been collecting items for those affected by domestic violence for three years, including this year, but last year was the first time they did the satchels and partnered with Terry’s Tag & Title. They wanted to find a way to raise awareness, but also help those in need, he said.

“The idea became, ‘How about if we ask the shelters what they need and try to do a drive,’ ” he added. “It was sort of an evolution [to start using the satchels].”

It’s a very direct way to help people in this county, he said.

During the entire month of October, anyone can pick up reusable bags from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office or Terry’s Tag & Title offices in Eldersburg, Taneytown, Union Bridge, or Westminster, according to a release from the county. Once the bag is filled, it can be returned to the State’s Attorney’s Office, any of the offices of Terry’s Tag & Title, or any branch of the Carroll County Public Library. The bags can be filled with items such as non-perishable foods, canned foods and personal hygiene supplies.

Terry Smack, of Terry’s Tag & Title, said this cause is one that’s close to her, as a domestic violence survivor. Smack said she was married to the man who hurt her.

“During that time, things did not go well and it took a long time to break away,” she said. “It was very difficult for me to really do anything. He controlled the money. He controlled everything.”

Smack said she liked a lot of DeLeonardo’s ideas and programs to try to help those affected by domestic violence, and she wanted to try to get involved and give back.

Smack said it’s important for the community to know that this is an issue and still goes on.

It doesn’t matter someone’s economical background, she added, and it can affect anyone, she said. One in three women and one in four men have been subject to some form of physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“I just thought that I could take this really bad situation and do something with it,” she said. “It was one of the best things I could have ever done.”

To donate

Bag pick-up locations:

The whole month of October, you may pick up reusable bags from:

Terry's Tag & Title locations in Eldersburg, Taneytown, Union Bridge or Westminster

Carroll County State's Attorney's Office, 55 N. Court Street

Once the bag is filled, it can be returned to:

Carroll County State's Attorney's Office, 55 N. Court Street

Terry's Tag & Title locations in Eldersburg, Taneytown, Union Bridge or Westminster

Any branch of the Carroll County Library

Items that can be donated:

Personal Care Essential List:

Laundry powder

Dryer sheets

Disinfectant wipes

Shampoo/conditioner

Paper products (towels and toilet paper)

Washcloths/hand soap/face wash

Dish/dish washer soap

Cleaning supplies

Feminine projects

Winter hats/gloves/scarves

New single sheet sets

New mattress covers/pads

Non-perishable food:

Canned veggies

Spaghetti sauce

Rice

Peanut butter and jelly

Granola bars

Fruit snacks

Noodles

Hamburger Helper

