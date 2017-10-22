Carroll regocnizes DV awareness month eith forumn, grants

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in the spirit of providing resources and education, Carroll groups who work with survivors will be gathered at a Domestic Violence Education & Prevention Forum.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Westminster will partner with the Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County to host the forum.

Mary Dudderar, an organizer of the event said, “It’s for the whole community. The idea is to make resources available there at the event.”

The evening will begin with keynote speaker Terry Smack, a domestic violence survivor and the founder of Westminster-based Terry’s Tag & Title. This will be followed by a forum made-up of representatives from different local organizations giving an overview of their work and answering audience questions.

The panel will include Brian DeLeonardo, Carroll County state’s attorney; Kelley Rainey, director of domestic violence programs for Carroll County Family and Children’s Services; Rachel Hughes, community educator at Rape Crisis Intervention Services; and Candace Parrot, public awareness chair of the Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force.

After the event, all of the organizations will be present to speak to attendees and provide additional resources, Dudderar said.

The Carroll-based improv theater group FoolProof will also perform. Director Paul Zimmerman said the group will perform three scenes and they hope that more people will learn to recognize signs of domestic violence that is happening to themselves or others and be able to seek help.

“What we want to do there is shine a light,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that people might see and not realize the ramifications of what they’re seeing.”

The forum will be held Oct. 25 from 7-9 p.m. at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 E. Main St. Westminster. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be available. For more information call Jean Picardi at 410-871-3790 or Mary Dudderar at 410-848-7355.

Earlier this month, on Oct. 12, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve two grant awards from the from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention for the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

These grant awards provide funding for two positions in county offices that provide assistance to assist domestic violence survivors and combat it at a law enforcement level. The remainder of the salary and benefits for each position comes through county funds.

One $20,000 VAWA grant award went to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to partially support the salary of one of the domestic violence Facilitators in the domestic violence unit. The unit is staffed by two full-time deputies and two domestic violence facilitators.

According to the agenda for the commissioner’s meeting, “In FY 2016, the unit served 1,563 Interim, Temporary, Final and Show Cause Protective and Peace Orders. With the support of the grant funded position, the DV Unit insures that 98 percent of the orders are entered within 24 hours.”

The other VAWA grant award went to the State’s Attorney’s Office to to partially support the salary of the domestic violence prosecutor in the Special Victim’s Unit.

DeLeonardo said at the Oct. 12 meeting, “We’ve gotten this grant for about 20 years at this point. This is a position that’s so ingrained in our office now. We’ll keep seeking it.”

