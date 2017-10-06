Health department seeks dog after Friday bite incident in Westminster

The Carroll County Health Department is attempting to locate a dog that reportedly bit a person in Westminster on Friday.

If the dog, or its owner, cannot be located by Oct. 16 and the animal verified to be healthy, the bite victim will have to undergo a series of post-exposure rabies vaccinations as a precaution against the almost always fatal illness.

The bite reportedly took place around 12:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Willis and North streets in Westminster, near Westminster City Park, according to a health department media release.

The dog is described by the health department as being a medium-sized terrier mix, with “a short white coat with some faint gray spots, pointy ears and a long tail.”

Anyone with information that could help locate the dog, its owner or confirm that the animal is in good health should contact the Humane Society of Carroll County at 410-848-4810, or the health department at 410-876-1884.

