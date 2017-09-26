Health Department searching for dog that bit person Monday

Officials with the Carroll County Health Department are searching for a dog that bit a person Monday in Westminster. The bite victim may need rabies shots if the dog cannot be confirmed to be in good health.

According to information provided by the Health Department, the bite occurred sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Monday, in an alley between East Green Street, South Center Street and Lincoln Road.

The dog is described as “a blue nose pit bull, with a steel gray coat and white on its chest.”

Public health officials need to find the dog or its owner by Oct. 5 to ensure the dog is healthy. If they do not, the bite victim will need a series of post-exposure rabies shots as a precaution against the virtually always fatal disease.

Anyone with information that could help locate the dog or the dog’s owner should call Humane Society of Carroll County at 410-848-4810 or the Health Department at 410-876-1884.

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health