Immunologist walks Carroll students through the future of vaccination

The basic concept of vaccination — that by giving the immune system a small taste of an infectious disease it will learn to mount a defense against a full meal — has been around a long time. As National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases immunologist Wolfgang Leitner told a group at Carroll Community College Wednesday, a coarse version of modern vaccination was in use against smallpox in China centuries ago.

“It was basically scabs from an infected person that you shoved up someone’s nose,” he said. “If you were lucky, you were protected from infection; if you were unlucky, you got the infection.”

Today, vaccines are much safer and more effective, Leitner said, although they often make use of the same basic technique as ancient vaccinators in China — exposing them to a weakened, or attenuated, form of the pathogen a person is being vaccinated against.

In cases where giving a patient even an attenuated version of a virus is undesirable, vaccines can be formulated using one of the proteins from that virus, or even a component of one protein, but these, Leitner said, can be slow, laborious and expensive to produce.

This is one area where a relatively new technology, DNA vaccines, or nucleic acid vaccines — the subject of Leitner’s talk — could come into play.

“I thought it would be interesting just to get a perspective of what is going on at his institute and where the technology is with the vaccines,” said Carroll Community College professor Gregory Leppert, who invited Leitner to give the talk to his genetics class. “It’s probably going to become something you will be hearing more and more about, DNA and nucleic acid vaccines.”

Rather than injecting a person with an attenuated virus or a protein component of that virus, Leitner explained, DNA vaccines use bits of genetically engineered DNA to instruct a patient’s own cells to produce an antigen, the component of a virus that causes disease. As with more traditional approaches to vaccination, the immune system responds to this antigen, and will thereafter mount a response to an infection with the real virus.

DNA vaccines come with a number of advantages over traditional approaches, according to Leitner, starting with the fact that they are much less expensive to produce in large quantities.

“Because you can deploy them to large numbers of people, very cheaply, it’s very attractive to developing countries,” he said. “The safety aspect is huge, because now you can vaccinate against something like HIV, against pathogens where you don’t really want use the attenuated pathogen itself.”

There are already DNA vaccines on the market — the veterinary market. Leitner said there is a West Nile virus vaccine available for horses and others available for diseases that affect fish, noting that for large-scale fish farms, the less expensive vaccine is a big deal for the bottom line.

Where DNA vaccines have not yet had a breakthrough, however, is in humans.

Since the 1990s when the DNA vaccine approach was first looked at in earnest — the concept had been explored in papers as far back the 1960s — Leitner said there have been more than 900 clinical trials. Most had poor results. But the field is evolving and there are new clinical trials, using new techniques that he said are much more promising.

“This is a hot approach,” Leitner told Leppert’s students. “This is the hot new thing in the clinic now.”

One of those students was MacKenzie Pfeiffer, from Upperco, a biology student in her third semester at Carroll Community College. She said it was exciting to have a subject matter expert like Leitner available locally to speak to the class.

“I work with horses and I’m interested in going to veterinary school, and as he mentioned, some of the things we can do with animals are sort of ahead of what we are able to do in people,” Pfeiffer said. “The West Nile virus vaccine? I’m going back to the office because I am curious … we probably have some in the fridge.”

When it comes to developing new vaccines, 20 to 30 years is a fairly short period of time, Leitner said, and while DNA vaccines may be something people begin to hear about more and more, it’s likely that only animals will be using them in the short term.

“If you think about how long it takes any new concept to go from a laboratory concept to an actual human therapy,” he said, “It’s decades.”

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health