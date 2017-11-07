Sheriff's Office warns about dirt bike thefts in Carroll

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is warning dirt bike owners about a continuing trend of thefts.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office issued a release on their Facebook page with advice to help prevent theft.

Maj. Charles Rapp of the Sheriff’s Office said there have been about six recent dirt bike thefts, starting around the end of September, which prompted the reminder.

Rapp said a greater number of thefts were reported in the beginning of 2017, with almost 30 stolen throughout the county. Some of those vehicles have been recovered and the alleged thieves indicted. Others are pending, he said.

Jah-Marre Wooyard — who allegedly assaulted law enforcement Thursday, Nov. 2 after he was served with a warrant — was one of the individuals indicted, he said. Woodyard was indicted on 19 counts of burglary and theft stemming from a series of incidents that occurred between Sept. 17 and Dec. 18, 2016 in Sykesville in Westminster.

“Since we’ve identified some of the people we’ve kind of cut down [on the number of thefts],” he said.

Most of the cases that took place in the beginning of the year were north of Westminster, but recently the thefts have not been in one particular area. Rapp said the thefts tend to be outside of the major municipalities and in more rural areas.

According to the release, most of the thefts that occurred in Carroll have been from outbuildings such as sheds or unattached garages that were unlocked. They recommend placing locks on outbuildings as well as additional locks on the bikes themselves.

If possible, storing bikes in areas with good lighting visible from a residence can make them less appealing to thieves. The Sheriff’s Office recommended adding floodlights to storage ares that are not connected to residences.

“The more security measures you use, the greater the deterrent to stealing your property,” the release stated.

Owners of ATVs and dirt bikes should also write down the vehicle identification numbers associated with their property and maintain recent photographs.

In the event a vehicle is stolen, this information will speed up the reporting process.

“Many dirt bikes have multiple serial numbers for different parts of the bike. Make sure to record the serial number for the frame, engine (which can often be found on the right inner casing), and any other part with a unique identifier,” the release stated.

Rapp said in some cases, stolen bikes are disassembled and parts are put on different bikes. The biggest issue in returning recovered dirt bikes or parts to owners was when an owner did not have the serial number for individual parts, he said.

