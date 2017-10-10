Baltimore man found dead in Carroll County Detention Center

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating how a Carroll County Detention Center inmate died Tuesday in the work release unit.

Brian Christopher Robinson, 35, of Baltimore, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead Tuesday, Oct. 10, before his body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore, according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:41 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the detention center for the report of an unresponsive inmate. When they arrived, they found Robinson being attended to by medical staff, according to the release.

The initial investigation showed Robinson was asleep in the work release unit when other inmate trustees attempted to wake him up for his shift in the kitchen, according to the release. They found him unresponsive and contacted correctional deputies for assistance. Upon confirming his condition, detention center medical staff was called and an ambulance was dispatched to respond.

There was no evidence of foul play at the scene, and the cause of death is unknown at this time, according to the release.

A review of surveillance video showed that no one had interaction with Robinson between the time he went to sleep and when the other inmate attempted to wake him, according to the release. Detectives and Forensic Services Technicians from the Investigative Services Section are continuing the investigation.

Robinson was serving 18 months of a partially suspended 5-year sentence after pleading guilty on Feb. 6 to possession with intent to distribute narcotics, according to electronic court records.

