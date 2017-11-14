DeLeonardo reappointed to state sentencing commission

Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo was re-appointed to serve on the Maryland Commission on Criminal Sentencing Policy (MSCCSP) by Gov. Larry Hogan.
This is DeLeonardo’s first re-appointment after he took over from another of the commission members about a year ago. The re-appointment is for a four-year term retroactively beginning July 1 of this year.
“It’s a great honor to be appointed by the governor,” he said.
He said he recognizes the importance of the position because of its ability to affect sentencing guidelines statewide.
The MSCCSP is responsible for oversight of the state’s voluntary sentencing guidelines, monitoring circuit court sentencing practice, adopting changes to the guidelines when necessary, training criminal justice practitioners regarding the sentencing guidelines and other duties, according to the commission’s website at www.msccsp.org.
