DeLeonardo reappointed to state sentencing commission

Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo was re-appointed to serve on the Maryland Commission on Criminal Sentencing Policy (MSCCSP) by Gov. Larry Hogan.

This is DeLeonardo’s first re-appointment after he took over from another of the commission members about a year ago. The re-appointment is for a four-year term retroactively beginning July 1 of this year.

“It’s a great honor to be appointed by the governor,” he said.

He said he recognizes the importance of the position because of its ability to affect sentencing guidelines statewide.

The MSCCSP is responsible for oversight of the state’s voluntary sentencing guidelines, monitoring circuit court sentencing practice, adopting changes to the guidelines when necessary, training criminal justice practitioners regarding the sentencing guidelines and other duties, according to the commission’s website at www.msccsp.org.

CAPTION The Brower family raises turkeys on their Taneytown Farm. The Brower family raises turkeys on their Taneytown Farm. CAPTION The Brower family raises turkeys on their Taneytown Farm. The Brower family raises turkeys on their Taneytown Farm. CAPTION Commissioner Steve Wantz meets constituents in Manchester on Nov. 13. Commissioner Steve Wantz meets constituents in Manchester on Nov. 13. CAPTION Students of Sykesville Middle School look on as Chuck Ritz reads the names of Carroll County service members killed in the line of duty and Trevor Kilgore rings the bell of Maryland's 9/11 Rolling Memorial. Students of Sykesville Middle School look on as Chuck Ritz reads the names of Carroll County service members killed in the line of duty and Trevor Kilgore rings the bell of Maryland's 9/11 Rolling Memorial. CAPTION Festival-goers enjoyed brews, bands and the festival atmosphere in downtown Sykesville Saturday, Nov. r Festival-goers enjoyed brews, bands and the festival atmosphere in downtown Sykesville Saturday, Nov. r CAPTION The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter