Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Westminster resident

A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly entering a Westminster home and assaulting the homeowner.

According to charging documents, Irvin Urian Cole DeLauter Jr., of no fixed address, has been charged with first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, third-degree burglary, violating a protective order and malicious destruction of property. He is currently being held without bail.

Police said they responded to a call on Wednesday of an assault in the unit block of Locust Street. When they arrived, they said they discovered a person lying on the ground, bleeding from the head.

According to police, the person said earlier in the day, DeLauter arrived at their home, at which point they locked the door and placed a dryer in front of the door to prevent access. They said when DeLauter heard police sirens, he kicked the door several times to gain entry, then kicked down the bedroom door and started punching them in the face and head until they lost consciousness.

During the assault, a person in the home ran outside and called for help. According to police, after taking them to Carroll Hospital, it was determined that the person assaulted had multiple lacerations and bruises.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel