Community Meeting on Deer Park expansion set for Aug. 9

The Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks is seeking public input on plans to expand Deer Park and will host a public meeting on Aug. 9.

Beginning at 7 p.m. at the Deer Park United Methodist Church, 2205 Sykesville Road in Westminster, staff from the department will give a presentation illustrating a draft site plan for development of the park. That draft plan presently includes two new athletic fields, 165 new parking spaces and a 2,500-foot trail expansion at the park, which is located at 637 Deer Park Road, Westminster.

The planned expansion would develop an 18.85-acre parcel adjacent to the existing park space. The Carroll County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of that parcel for $200,000 in December with the intention of expanding the Deer Park facility.

Comments and input on the proposed plan can also be sent by email to ccrec@ccg.carr.org, with “Deer Park Proposed Expansion” in the subject line.

For more information visit ccrecpark.org or call 410-386-2103.

