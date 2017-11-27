Reservations required for December agribusiness meeting

Reservations are required for Carroll County's agribusiness meeting Thursday, Dec. 7. Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. at Baugher's Restaurant in Westminster.

Steven Berry, the director of Career and Continuing Professional Education at Carroll Community College, will discuss CCC’s drone program, the future of agriculture and technology, and opportunities for agriculture students at CCC, according to a University of Maryland Extension Carroll County email.

Reservations must be placed by noon Tuesday, Dec. 5 by emailing mabbott@umd.edu or calling 410-386-2760.

