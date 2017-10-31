Sykesville woman who stole from nonprofit to be sentenced

A Sykesville woman who pleaded guilty to more than $400,000 theft from a Carroll nonprofit will face a restitution hearing on Nov. 15.

On Oct. 19, Robbin Davlin, 52, of the 800 block of Cornwall Court, pleaded guilty to one count of theft scheme exceeding $100,000.

Davlin was indicted on 15 theft and forgery charges, and pleaded not guilty to all but the one.

She turned herself in April 28 and was released on her own recognizance the same day.

Mona Freedman, the executive director and founder of the companies, attended the plea hearing accompanied by family.

“She was a friend, and it was a real betrayal,” Freedman said.

According to Freedman, Davlin stole approximately $417,000 from nonprofit Caring Communities and for-profit company Milestone Media over the course of nine years when she was an employee by forging checks, using company cards to buy items and suppressing evidence of the financial improprieties.

Freedman said the plea hearing was an “intense experience” and when the prosecutor read the charges out loud, “it made me feel like I was going to have a heart attack.”

The maximum sentence for theft of $100,000 or more is 25 years and $25,000. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

