Bail review postponed for woman indicted after death of daughter

The bail review was postponed for a Westminster woman indicted by a grand jury on child abuse, murder and manslaughter charges for the death of her 2-month-old daughter. She continues to be held without bond.
Ashley Love Davis, 23, of the unit block of W. Main Street, appeared in Carroll County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5. for a scheduled bail review and arraignment. The public defender who represented Davis requested that the bail review be postponed.
The alleged abuse occurred over the course of several days from Jan. 1, 2016 to Jan. 4, 2016, according to electronic court records. The infant died on Jan. 7, 2016, according to obituary information. A copy of the indictment was not immediately available for review.
State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said Saturday his office would release additional details after Davis’ initial appearance. On Tuesday, a spokesman from the state’s attorney’s office said they could not comment further on the case because the bail review had been postponed.
The office also declined to release information on the identity of Davis’s alleged co-conspirator, whose identity is still unclear.
410-857-3315