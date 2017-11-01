Songwriter David Mallett to perform at Carroll Arts Center as part of Common Ground series

The composer of “Garden Song,” “Pennsylvania Sunrise,” Off the Ground” and more, singer-songwriter David Mallett has written songs that would go on to be performed by artists such as John Denver, Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger and the Muppets. Saturday, attendees will hear some of his songs directly from the folk artist as he takes the stage at the Carroll Arts Center as part of Common Ground on the Hill’s Westminster series.

The show, which starts at 7:30 p.m., features the folk stylings of Mallett as he picks up the acoustic guitar and works through more than five decades of recordings. When on stage, Mallett draws upon a lifetime of experience in performance, having formed his first band with his brother, Neil, when he was 11.

“I was one of those guys who was born to sing, and I knew it,” Mallett said. “I was the youngest of five, and they all had interest in music, but I was the only one who stuck with it.”

After performing for about 10 years, Mallett decided to try his hand at songwriting.

Mallett said his first experience with songwriting was like riding a bike without training wheels. He said his early songs were a little delicate, but soon he had picked up the skills to produce work of which he is particularly proud.

Mallett said growing up in rural Maine provided an environment that dramatically influenced his work. He said he sees his work as an attempt to capture a single moment.

“It’s a still life of a moment or an emotion or event that you want to describe,” Mallett said. “It’s a place to go to that’s away from where you’re at. It’s a musical landscape.”

Over his 55 years of writing songs, he said he sees himself as a more refined songwriter, creating the same kinds of songs he did as a younger man.

“I’ve enjoyed growing old in that way,” Mallett said. “I’ve got a better handle on my tools.”

Mallett said he still loves getting in front of an audience and performing the songs for which he’s become known. He said being on stage exercises an entirely different set of muscles than songwriting. While he sees songwriting as a solitary and introverted act, being on stage is a literal exercise — physically demanding and exciting.

“I hope audiences come away shaking their heads in disbelief,” Mallett said. “I love when I hear someone say that it’s the first time they’ve seen me. I love to bring somebody else into the fold.”

Mallett said he sees folk music as in the midst of a minor resurgence. He said he thinks it’s alive and well, even if it doesn’t always take the sonic form that people expect of it.

“Folk music is the music of social change. It rallies people together,” Mallett said. “Even many of the great rock anthems are really folk songs because they’re built around rallying people. It’s the music of central awareness, and we certainly need that today.”

Despite his love of performing his own songs, Mallett said there’s little as satisfying as hearing another artist’s take on his own material. He said one of his favorite covers is Alison Krauss’ version of “Off The Ground.”

“Really, anyone who sings my songs does a good job with it,” Mallett said. “Once in a while I’ll walk into a bar and they’ll be singing my songs. That’s pretty cool.”

If You Go

What: David Mallett concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Where: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Cost: $25, $22 seniors older than 64 and students

For more information: Visit www.carrollartscenter.org.

