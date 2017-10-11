Thank a farmer on National Farmers Day

Pheasant Echo’s Farm herd manager Crystal Stambaugh Edwards plans to celebrate National Farmers Day the same way she does every day — milking 130 cows.

National Farmers Day, which dates back to the 1800s, is Thursday, Oct.12. It has traditionally been a day to recognize farmers and thank them for all of their endless hard work.

“It is nice to be recognized for what we do every day of the year,” Stambaugh Edwards said. “I really feel like people should know where their food comes from. I want to encourage people to visit their local farms and see what it’s all about. They would see we take care of our animals to the best of our ability. Taking care of them takes care of us. It’s how we make a living.”

According to Dr. Bob Peters, University of Maryland Extension’s dairy specialist, dairy farms are both an economic engine to the state and a valued source of open space. Maryland has 440 dairy farms that have consistently contributed approximately $200 million annually to the state’s economy. Dairy farms also provide over 250,000 acres of open space that Maryland citizens’ value.

Carroll County’s agriculture development specialist Diana Hare said Carroll County’s dairy industry has a market value of more than $21 million.

“The dairy industry is an important facet of traditional agriculture in Carroll County,” Hare said. “It is not just all about straight economics; the dairy industry also provides safe and reliable food products for Carroll’s consumers, youth learning opportunities through 4-H and FFA, and career options.”

Stambaugh Edwards supervises the herd health, reproduction and twice daily milking at the 160-acre Westminster farm, owned by Edwards’ parents, Barney and Debbie Stambaugh. She milks the cows at 3 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Cows can hold about 12 hours of milk in their udders without being uncomfortable,” Stambaugh Edwards explained. “Milking is not painful. It actually releases oxytocin, a feel-good hormone, that makes the cows happy.”

The milking parlor holds 16 cows at a time. After cleaning the udders, Stambaugh Edwards hooks the milkers up by hand. The udders are also cleaned post-milking to provide a barrier against dirt.

After milking, the fluid goes into a chilled tank on the farm. Stambaugh Edwards said a Maryland Virginia Milk Cooperative truck picks it up every other day and distributes it to a variety of food manufacturers to be used for butter, cheese, and different grades of milk.

“We provide something that most everyone should have in their diet. Milk provides so many nutrients and vitamins,” Stambaugh Edwards said. “My two kids go through a gallon every other day. It keeps them healthy and makes their bones strong.”

If you go

Dairy Field Day

When: 9:30 a.m. 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18

Where: 4240 Folly Quarter Rd., Ellicott City

Pre-registration is required. For online registration and more information about the event, please visit ansc.umd.edu/extension. Contact Racheal Slattery at rslatt@umd.edu or 301-405-1392 with any questions.

