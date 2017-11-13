Taneytown man charged with second-degree assault

A Taneytown man has been charged in relation to an assault.

Ajustinito Fabricante Cruz Jr., 47, of the 200 block of Maryland Ave., was charged with second-degree assault regarding a Nov. 12 incident.

At about 8:54 p.m. Sunday, a Taneytown police officer was contacted by Maryland State Police dispatch to respond to the Sheetz at 40 Antrim Blvd. for a reported assault, according to the statement of probable cause. When the officer arrived, he was met by the Sheetz assistant manager on duty who told the officer she was approached by a female who told her she had just been assaulted.

The woman who said she had been assaulted told the officer that she and Cruz were driving from Westminster and that during the ride, Cruz had been calling her names, yelling at her and being disrespectful, according to the statement. The woman told the officer that when they stopped at Sheetz, she had “had enough” and told him she was walking the rest of the way.

The woman said Cruz got out of the car and began to force her back in, according to the statement. When she tried to pull away, she said Cruz grabbed her by her arm and purse strap and pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground, according to the statement.

The woman said after she fell, Cruz got back into his car and drove off, according to the statement of probable cause. The officer took the woman to the police station in Taneytown and another officer responded to the 200 block of Maryland Ave. to attempt to make contact with Cruz.

While at the station, an officer took photos of the woman, documenting redness on her body from where she hit the ground, according to the statement.

Cruz was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Cruz had not responded to a request for comment.

