Cover the Cruiser raises $3,091 for Special Olympics Maryland

Law enforcement officers in Carroll partnered with Chick-fil-A to raise $3,091 for Special Olympics Maryland in two Cover the Cruiser events this week.

The Eldersburg Chick-fil-A location raised $1,821, the most so far of any event of this kind in the state, and the Westminster location was not far behind with $1,270.

“We could really tell that the community rallies around Special Olympics,” said Capt. David Stem, of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers were joined at both events by athletes from SOMD, who worked in the drive-thrus of the restaurants.

“The athletes did a majority of the soliciting,” Stem said. “They engaged the community … and really were the driving force behind raising the amount of money that we raised.”

Four sheriff’s deputies, two officers of the Sykesville Police Department and members of the officers’ families joined three Special Olympics athletes at the Eldersburg event on Tuesday.

The largest donation they received was $50. They sold between 250 and 300 icons that were then affixed to the police cruisers.

“Chick-fil-A was awesome to work with,” Stem said. “They’re big supporters of Special Olympics and us. We couldn’t have raised the amount of money we did without their help.”

He thanked the restaurant for lending its venue, as well as providing refreshments for the fundraiser on the hot day.

At the Westminster location, several SOMD athletes and seven law enforcement officers from the Westminster Police Department, the Auxiliary Police and the McDaniel College Department of Campus Safety sold between 300 and 400 icons at their event on Monday.

Phil McDaniel, a manager at the Westminster Chick-fil-A, said about one-third of the people he spoke to had visited specifically to participate in the fundraiser.

He said contributing to a good cause is important to him.

“That’s what Chick-fil-A does. You have to give back to the community,” he said.

Westminster Police Department Chief Jeff Spaulding said, “All donations — large and small — are greatly appreciated. … It is a great pleasure to work in a community that is so supportive and generous with both their time and their money.”

“As always, the athletes put smiles on everyone’s faces,” he added. “Their enthusiasm and positive energy helped keep us smiling and focused on our goal, despite the heat and humidity on the parking lot.”

