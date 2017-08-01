Mount Airy man arrested for allegedly fleeing crash, traffic stop

Maryland State Police have arrested a Mount Airy man after he allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop in Carroll County and the scene of a crash in Howard County Tuesday morning.

James Jonathon Crown, 36, of Mount Airy, was being processed at the Westminster Barrack of the Maryland State Police at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple charges are pending, according to police.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, a state trooper in an unmarked vehicle traveling north on Md. 32 near Springfield Avenue in Sykesville witnessed a southbound 1995 Honda on Md. 32 cross the double yellow line in an attempt to pass another vehicle, according to the police. The Honda nearly struck the trooper’s vehicle, according to police. The trooper turned on his emergency lights and attempted to pull the Honda over.

The trooper also noticed extensive damage to the front of the Honda, which matched the description of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Howard County around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

That crash took place on westbound I-70, east of Md. 29, a motorist having called police to report having been rear-ended by a Honda matching the same description, according to the police. Both motorists initially pulled over, according to the news release , but the Honda then pulled away and drove away.

The driver of the Honda that crossed the double yellow line on Md. 32, later identified as Crown, did not pull over in response to the trooper’s emergency lights, according to police, instead driving into a field and attempting to flee on foot.

Crown was captured around 100 yards from the Honda, police said, and no one was injured.

Pending charges will be in connection with both the Carroll County and Howard County incidents, according to the release, and an investigation is ongoing.

