Law enforcement agencies offer tips for avoiding card skimmers

Last month, David Wilder filled up his car with gas, using a fuel card from his company to pay at the pump, as he always does. But this time, something wasn’t right.

Wilder, of Westminster, said he got a call from work the following week saying his card had been skimmed — a crime in which a device is placed on a pump or an ATM to steal a person’s credit or debit card information — in Westminster. He only ever fills up at two gas stations in the area, he said — the Hess on Md. 140 between Ralph Street and Gorsuch Road, and the Royal Farms on Md. 140 and Bethel Road, closer to Finksburg.

“I use those two gas stations,” Wilder said. “I’m pretty consistent.”

Wilder said this is the first time he’s had a card skimmed, and he tries to watch out for these types of scams.

“I kind of keep an eye on the pumps,” he added.

Butch Duvall, a manager at the Westminster Hess, said the gas station had recently been checked for skimmers and none had been found.

Jen Mielke, store manager for the Royal Farms on Md. 140, said they haven’t had any issues with skimmers. The managers check every shift, and maintenance checks every month, she added.

Maryland State Police Sgt. Padraic Lacy, the supervisor of criminal investigations at the Westminster Barrack, said via email it can be hard to tell whether a skimmer has been on the reader once it has been removed.

“People and technology are getting more savvy as time goes by,” he wrote. “It’s hit or miss.”

Over the last several months, Lacy said they’ve only experienced one credit card skimmer case. The skimmer was discovered at a convenience store in Mount Airy, he said.

Lacy said they would like gas stations and convenience stores to report any instance of skimmers because if they don’t, police have no knowledge of the event at all.

“Sometimes if a lending institution has several customers that have had their credit victimized, they do their own investigation. At times, the institutions are able to narrow down that their customers all went to a specific location during a specific time period. That could point to a location if we were not already aware of it,” Lacy said. “But that is a time-consuming process.”

Lacy said there is “no agency per se that comes around and checks for skimmers exclusively.” They might be discovered because they come off while a customer is using the card reader, he said, or a pump might be getting maintenance when it’s discovered.

But there is no one person who goes around checking for these things specifically.

If someone does find a skimmer at the pump or elsewhere, Lacy said they shouldn’t touch the device and should call 911. The appropriate agency will come out to take a report, he said.

If a person realizes their card has been skimmed, they should contact their bank and police to report it, he said.

Customers can check pumps and ATMs for skimmers before using them by pulling on the reader to see if it is firmly in place, Lacy suggested. “These items are placed over top of existing credit card readers, sometimes being held in with a light amount of glue or cement type material,” he said.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said sometimes keypads are laid on top of the real keypads to steal information. Dewees said that type of device would also come off if pulled on.

“It’ll pop off easy if it’s a skimming device,” he said.

He also recommended when using ATMs to use those at banks where there are cameras rather than the machines at convenience stores.

What to look for:

Law enforcement says to look for something over the slot where the card is inserted or something on the keypad that is loose.

What is recommended:

Law enforcement recommends pulling on these devices to make sure they are intact and do not come off of the ATM or gas pump.

What to do if a skimming device is found:

Law enforcement says to call 911 to make a report.

CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fireworks Safety Press Conference at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville on Thursday, June 29. Fireworks Safety Press Conference at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville on Thursday, June 29. CAPTION The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration. The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13