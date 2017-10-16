Police suspect alcohol contributed to six-vehicle collision on Md. 140 Monday morning

Maryland State Police are investigating a six-vehicle crash that occurred Monday, shortly before 8 a.m., that closed Md.140 for about two hours.

Police suspect one of the drivers involved was impaired, according to a news release from MSP.

The driver of a 2005 Ford pickup truck involved in the crash was identified as Todd Selby, 45, of Westminster, according to the release. Selby was flown by State Police Medevac Trooper 3 to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment. Police suspect alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance to the crash. Charges are pending, according to the release.

The operator of one of the five other vehicles involved is identified as Lance Brobosky, 59, of Finksburg, according to the release. Brobosky was transported by ambulance to Carroll Hospital for medical treatment. He was operating a 2009 Honda SUV, according to the release.

The individuals in the remaining four vehicles are identified as:

Daniel Kurnik, 38, of York, Pennsylvania, who was driving a 2018 Kenilworth dump truck.

Joanna Harmon, 60, of Finksburg, who was driving a 2014 four door Volkswagen.

Andrew Fisher, 21, of Finksburg who was driving a 2015 Ford truck.

David Grahl, 52, Linthicum Heights, who was driving a 2014 Ford work van. He had a passenger in the van, identified as Charles Ludwig, III, 43, of Westminster.

During rush hour Monday morning, troopers from the Westminster Barrack were dispatched to eastbound Md. 140, east of Old Westminster Pike for a multiple vehicle crash with injuries, according to the release. Responding troopers found six vehicles scattered across the lanes of Md. 140, in both directions.

A preliminary investigation indicates that shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, Selby was traveling westbound in the Ford pickup on Md. 140 in lane one, east of Old Westminster Pike, according to the release. For unknown reasons, the pickup truck being driven by Selby crossed the double yellow line and struck the dump truck head on, causing a “chain reaction” for the four vehicles traveling behind the dump truck, according to the release.

The dump truck came to rest in the westbound lanes of Md. 140, on the bridge. The remainder of the vehicles were scattered along the eastbound lanes of Md. 140, according to the release.

While no charges have been filed, troopers will be consulting with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges upon completion of the investigation, according to the release.

