Westminster men charged in relation to vehicle, trailer and equipment theft

Two Westminster men were arrested this week in regard to theft.

Jimmy Louis Craighead Jr., 48, of the 500 block of Bear Branch Road, and Gary Wayne Hammond, 23, of the 500 block of Bear Branch Road, were charged with conspiracy to commit theft $10,000 to $100,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

At about 11:36 a.m. Aug. 31, a deputy from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 6400 block of Oak Hill Drive in Eldersburg for the report of a motor vehicle theft. When the deputy arrived, he met with a man who said that while he was doing yard work in the back of the residence, his truck and trailer were stolen from the road in front of his house, according to the statement of charges.

The man described his truck as a black 2007 Chevy Silverado 2500, and the trailer as a yellow 2001 Mid-Atlantic flatbed. On the trailer was a 2017 Exmark zero-turn mower, and in the bed of the truck was a RedMax blower and an Echo weed trimmer, according to the statement.

At about 6:17 p.m. the same day, deputies responded to the 1700 block of Bennett Road in Sykesville for a report of a truck and trailer in a cornfield. The deputy identified the truck and trailer as the stolen property, according to the statement of charges. The blower and trimmer were not located.

On Oct. 17, the deputy was contacted by a detective regarding a hit on the Echo weed trimmer. It had been pawned at SOS Loan Co., 69 W. Main St. in Westminster, according to the statement of charges. The trimmer was pawned by Craighead on Oct. 14, according to the statement.

The deputy got a search warrant on Oct. 26 and searched Craighead’s residence, according to the statement of charges. Neither the backpack blower nor the mower were located on the scene, though the deputy found the trailer.

Craighead arrived at the residence operating a vehicle while the deputy was executing the search warrant, according to the statement. His license privilege had been revoked in Maryland, and he was arrested and also charged with the driving offense as well as in regard to a controlled dangerous substance, which according to the statement, was located in the vehicle.

He was arrested, transported to the northern branch of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and interviewed, according to the statement.

Craighead told the deputy that on Aug. 31, he drove his nephew, Hammond, to Eldersburg to get methadone from a clinic. Craighead said that a friend of his rode with him as well, according to the statement of charges.

Craighead said he watched his friend take the truck and trailer with all of the equipment on it and drive off, according to the statement. Craighead said he did not follow the friend and did not know where the mower went. He said he was given the trimmer later by his friend as payment for his involvement.

Craighead said his friend was on the run because he has multiple warrants through several jurisdictions, according to the statement of charges.

At about 10:52 a.m. Oct. 30, the deputy interviewed Hammond, who was incarcerated at the Carroll County Detention Center on unrelated charges. Hammond told the deputy Craighead drove Craighead’s friend and him to the methadone clinic and when Craighead and the friend picked Hammond up from the appointment, Craighead drove to the 6400 block of Oak Hill Drive and dropped off his friend, according to the statement of charges.

Hammond said Craighead’s friend stole the truck, trailer and lawn equipment; and Craighead followed the friend to a neighborhood in Eldersburg where they unloaded the mower onto the street, according to the statement. Hammond said Craighead’s friend left with the truck and trailer, and Craighead drove him back to the residence on Bear Branch Road.

Hammond said Craighead dropped him off and picked up a trailer to pick the mower up. Hammond said Craighead’s friend then ditched the truck and trailer, according to the statement.

Hammond said he did not know what happened to the mower or backpack blower, according to the statement.

Hammond was released on his own recognizance and has a court date scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Jan. 17. Craighead posted bond and was released, and has a court date scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Jan. 17. Neither could be reached for comment as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) CAPTION A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION Aerial images of a serious vehicle accident has killed four people in Westminster, at the Route 31 and Old New Windsor Pike, according to the Carroll County Fire. (WJZ video) Aerial images of a serious vehicle accident has killed four people in Westminster, at the Route 31 and Old New Windsor Pike, according to the Carroll County Fire. (WJZ video)

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13