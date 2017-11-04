Sykesville Craft Beer Festival ditches the chili, keeps the crowds

On the hill of the Sykesville Town House, new rivalries were forming between breweries at the Sykesville Craft Beer Festival. But not in the way you’d think.

Kenny Kusinitz, a sales representative for Lagunitas Brewing Co, spent Saturday afternoon playing a competitive game of “fris-beer” with three friends, David Weckessor, Greg Ceccherelli and Mike Gordy — all from different breweries.

The sport is played by placing two poles on opposite ends of the playing field with a beer bottle perched on top. Players throw flying discs at the opposing team’s bottle, scoring points each time they knock it over— but if the opposing team can catch the beer bottle, they keep the other from scoring.

Though Kusinitz had the home advantage, having set up the equipment, Weckessor and Gordy were dominating. In the middle of a long day that starts with setting up and ends with breaking down tents and storage, the game is a chance for some friendly competition and relaxation.

“I think that’s a big thing with the craft industry. Even though we compete against each other, we’re still friends. A lot of industries aren’t that way,” Kusinitz said.

Though the four are from different breweries, they don’t hold it against each other.

“At the end of the day, we’re not doing brain surgery and we’re not trying to kill each other,” he said. “It’s just beer.”

This was the first year that the annual Sykesville festival did not include chili, but with clear weather and 35 breweries to choose from, attendance did not suffer.

Julie Della-Maria, Sykesville Main Street coordinator, said last year’s event drew more than 10,000 people, but she believed the 2017 event would surpass that.

The event raises funds for the Sykesville Main Street Association, which will soon be a nonprofit standalone from the town.

“We are extremely excited to see the success of today’s event because this is our largest fundraiser of the year,” Della-Maria said.

The biggest challenge of the festival, she said, is that per Maryland law, breweries are not allowed to pour their own beer. Between pourers, parking attendants, tent people and entrance personnel, the festival requires more than 200 volunteers.

“To be able to recruit them, we have to start months in advance,” she said. “The breweries thankfully love our events, so now they’re coming after us more than we’re coming after them.”

Some of the volunteers came from 20 to 30 local nonprofits. Wearing shirts from their organizations, they poured beer and kept a tip jar to fundraise for their organization.

Lisa Sullivan, from the Carroll County Relay For Life, spent a morning shift pouring samples near the live music tent. This was the second year that the local Relay chapter has participated in the festival, and Sullivan said talking to festivalgoers has been a good way to connect with the community.

“It’s so much fun,” she said. “We’re getting the word out about what we do.”

Joey Montgomery, who travels up every year for the event and spent the morning pouring for DuClaw Brewing Co., said the Sykesville festival brings out guests with all different levels of beer-tasting experience, but on the whole people are talkative and adventurous.

“Everybody has a smile on their face,” he said.

Father and daughter Roy and Kelsey Wadsworth have lived in Sykesville for years and said the festival is a welcome celebration for beer-lovers.

Kelsey Wadsworth said the atmosphere is so family-friendly that her friends brought their infant daughter as they walked around.

“If you feel good enough to bring your 5-week-old, you know you have a great town,” she said.

Roy Wadsworth said the festival draws people to the town and can provide a boost for small businesses right before the holiday season.

“If they discontinue this, it would be a travesty,” he said.

