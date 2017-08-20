Cops ask community to cover their cruisers for charitable cause

This week, get your chicken with a side of charity. Law enforcement in Carroll will partner with Chick-fil-A to raise funds for Special Olympics Maryland (SOMD) this week during the Cover the Cruiser event.

This is the first time the event has been held in the county, and two locations will be taking donations throughout the day. The Westminster event is scheduled for Monday; the one in Eldersburg for Tuesday.

In total, there will be 32 Cover the Cruiser events this week in Maryland. For a full list of dates and locations, visit www.somd.org/2017-cover-cruiser.

Law enforcement officers will spend the evening inside the restaurants and in the drive-through lanes soliciting donations to benefit the athletes of SOMD. There is no minimum donation, but each donation will purchase a paper icon. The goal of the event is to completely cover a police cruiser (or two) in icons before the end of the day.

A donation box will also be located at TownMall of Westminster, 400 N. Center Street, from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26.

On Monday, the Westminster Police Department and the McDaniel College Campus Police, as well as several SOMD athletes will be at the Westminster Chick-fil-A at 144 Englar Road, from 3 to 8 p.m.

“Law enforcement officially adopted Special Olympics as our international charity of choice in 1986, and we have been raising funds to support this great cause since that time,” Chief Jeff Spaulding of the Westminster Police Department said. “Last year, Maryland law enforcement raised more than $2.3 million for Special Olympics through local and regional fundraising events.”

The Sykesville Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will be teaming up on Tuesday in Eldersburg at the 6032 Sykesville Road location from 3 to 8 p.m. They will also be accompanied by athletes from SOMD.

Sykesville Police Chief Michael Spaulding said they plan to have one cruiser as well as an auxiliary police unit present at the event.

“It’s a very worthwhile cause,” he said. “We’re hoping to cover the cruiser and raise a good amount of money.”

Capt. David Stem, of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said they would have one cruiser and approximately five deputies participating, and would like to raise at least $2,000.

“The high level of performance shown at Special Olympics is a testament to the type of athletes they are. It pushes us as law enforcement to do better,” he said.

Though Cover the Cruiser is new to Carroll, agencies have participated in the annual Maryland Law Enforcement Torch Run for several years. That event is also aimed at raising money and awareness for SOMD and will take place next summer.

If you go

What: Cover the Cruiser, a law enforcement benefit for Special Olympics Maryland

When: 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21

Where: Chick-fil-A, 144 Englar Road, Westminster

When: 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22

Where: Chick-fil-A, 6032 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg

