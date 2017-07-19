Carroll County cooling centers open with extreme heat forecast

Given forecasts for high heat for the remainder of the week, Carroll County Government is reminding people that cooling centers will be open to help beat the heat.

The five senior and community centers, all six branches of the Carroll County Public Library, and the Citizen Services Office Building in Westminster all provide air conditioning and water during normal business hours.

Forecasters expect heat indices nearing or exceeding 100 degrees in Carroll beginning Thursday afternoon, with heat potentially lingering on through the weekend.

“It’s going to be warm — we will have temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s, and the heat index is a combination of the temperature and the humidity,” said Heather Kenyon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “They are both going to be high, that’s why we are going to have heat indices into the low 100s.”

The heat, Kenyon said, is the result of stagnate air, a weak high pressure system that is sitting over the region.

“We have no cold fronts coming through, nothing to cool us down,” she said. “The nights are going to be warm as well, with temperatures in the 70s, so it’s not going to cool off much. It takes a while for the ground to cool down in the evening after the sunset.”

Heading into the weekend, there is a possibility that local showers or storms could arise, helping to cool things down and making the forecast a little uncertain, Kenyon said, but there are no major shifts in air mass on the horizon to guarantee either rain or relief from heat.

“It's going to be hot no matter what,” she said.

Branches of the Carroll County Public Library System are open as cooling centers 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Monday though Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Eldersburg and Westminster branches are also open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Citizen Services Office Building is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.m , Monday through Friday, and the senior and community centers are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cooling Center Locations

Carroll County Public Library branches:

Eldersburg branch, 6400 Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg

Finksburg branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg

Mount Airy branch, 705 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy

North Carroll branch, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

Taneytown branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown

Westminster branch, 50 East Main Street, Westminster

Senior and Community Center locations:

Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy

North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg

Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown

Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster

Citizen Services Office Building, 10 Distillery Drive, Westminster

Jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

www.twitter.com/CCT_Health