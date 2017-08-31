Cops on Rooftops exceeds fundraising goal

A Cops on Rooftops event held in Westminster last week far exceeded its fundraising goal, collecting $14,700 for the athletes of Special Olympics Maryland.

On the weekend of Aug. 26-27, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo, Westminster Police Department Chief Jeff Spaulding and Maryland State Police Lt. Pat McCrory spent 30 hours camped out on the roof of Dunkin’ Donuts in Westminster from 6 a.m. Saturday until noon Sunday.

The original goal for the event was to raise $10,000.

“The generosity of the people of Carroll County never ceases to amaze me, and it was on full display during our 30 hours on the roof,” DeLeonardo said in a prepared release issued by the Westminster Police Department.

In total, Carroll law enforcement agencies have raised $73,500 for Special Olympics Maryland in the eight years they have held the event, according to the release.

“We want to thank the management and staff of Dunkin’ Donuts for their support and partnership over the last eight years,” Spaulding said in the prepared statement.

“This year, the owner, Ram Javia, surprised us with a generous $2,000 donation on Sunday morning. We also want to acknowledge and thank the staff and volunteers of our agencies who gave up their weekend to support this great cause. Lastly, and most importantly, we want to thank the Special Olympics athletes and their families who partnered with us for the weekend. Their energy and enthusiasm was contagious and served as a great motivator for us all. We are already looking forward to next year’s event.”

