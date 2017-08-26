Cops on Rooftops returns to benefit Special Olympics Maryland

Surveying Westminster from the roof of Dunkin' Donuts on Saturday morning, the top brass in Carroll law enforcement seemed bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Visit them 24 hours later, however, and you might find a different scene.

For 30 hours, from 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to noon Sunday, Aug. 27, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo, Westminster Police Department Chief Jeff Spaulding and Maryland State Police Lt. Pat McCrory will remain on the roof of the popular doughnut shop for the annual Cops on Rooftops fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Maryland.

DeLeonardo said the group does not get much rest spending the night on the roof in sleeping bags. But they stay there to meet their fundraising goal, which this year is $10,000.

By 8 a.m. Saturday, they had pulled in more than $1,400 — literally pulled in. Two donation buckets, one in the drive-thru and one in the front of the store, were attached to the roof by ropes. When the buckets got full, the rooftop group would haul them up and count the donations.

On the ground, volunteers from all four Carroll organizations represented on the rooftop worked together to collect donations and welcome the community. They were joined by Special Olympics athletes throughout the day.

Donna and Joe Nuzzo visited on Saturday morning to support their son John, a SOMD athlete. They’ve been to Cops on Rooftops before and Joe Nuzzo said, “It’s always a big event. It’s nice to see [public safety agencies] come out.”

Spaulding said he is impressed by the generosity the community shows for Special Olympics programs. He remembers a year when the event appeared on the 11 o’clock news, and a man drove to Westminster and made a $20 donation that night. Usually, however, the busiest time for donations is 6 a.m. to noon, when the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru is filled with people buying breakfast and morning coffee.

On Saturday, the weather was bright and breezy. Spaulding said the event has come up against everything from October chill to a nor’easter, which was the only time the group did not stay through the night on the roof.

So, besides waving at passersby and counting donations, what does law enforcement do for 30 hours on a roof?

“We come up here to eat, solve all the problems of the world and stave off the boredom,” Spaulding joked.

Having participated in the fundraiser for so many years, the group has an attitude sort of like old friends on a camping trip. In 30 hours, there’s plenty of time to joke around.

There is also time to talk about business. This is something the four chief executives consider valuable because finding them all in the same place at the same time is “pretty unusual,” according to DeLeonardo. Before they leave the roof each year, they plan the next year’s event, so they can be sure to keep those days free of scheduling conflicts.

DeLeonardo said the executives have considered sending other people from their agencies up on the roof, but Spaulding’s example is what keeps the group coming together every year.

“Jeff is really the man behind this,” he said. “He’s an incredible supporter of Special Olympics, and he’s the one that drives this and puts this together.”

Donations to Special Olympics Maryland can be made in person at Dunkin’ Donuts, 576 Jermor Lane, Westminster.

CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Martin will compete in English and Western riding at this year's Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) Martin will compete in English and Western riding at this year's Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Carroll County Public Schools holds its 2017 Culture Expo at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Thursday, August 17, 2017. Carroll County Public Schools holds its 2017 Culture Expo at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Thursday, August 17, 2017. CAPTION Kids Feeding Kids, an organization started by Sharon Bonner, was born from an early morning idea. Bonner, of Manchester, said after working as a lunchroom mom for three years, she knew she had to do something for kids in need of meals over the summer. Kids Feeding Kids, an organization started by Sharon Bonner, was born from an early morning idea. Bonner, of Manchester, said after working as a lunchroom mom for three years, she knew she had to do something for kids in need of meals over the summer. CAPTION Visitors enjoy the opening night of the Hampstead fire carnival. Visitors enjoy the opening night of the Hampstead fire carnival.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter