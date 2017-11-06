Baltimore man arrested allegedly in possession of narcotics and counterfeit currency

A Baltimore man was arrested Saturday after a sheriff's deputy allegedly seized narcotics and counterfeit currency on his person.

Travis Lacount Cooper, 35, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of forged currency. He is being held without bond after a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, a deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Cooper because a man who allegedly paid for a pizza with a counterfeit $50 bill was seen entering Cooper’s car on Saturday. Cooper denied knowledge of the counterfeit currency.

An asset protection employee for Walmart responded to the scene and advised the deputy that he had still images of Cooper passing counterfeit currency. While running Cooper’s information, the deputy discovered that Cooper was wanted in Baltimore County and was driving on a suspended and revoked license, according to the statement.

A search of Cooper’s person revealed a bag containing vials of suspected heroin, strips of suspected Suboxone and a pill bottle containing oxycodone, as well as 18 bills of counterfeit currency, according to the statement.

A court date is scheduled for Dec. 6.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter