Carroll Community College evacuated, Hazmat called after chemical overheats in science lab

Carroll Community College has been evacuated and the Carroll County Hazardous Materials team is on the scene after a chemical being used in a science laboratory overheated, school officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Classes in the college’s K building scheduled for 5 p.m. or later Tuesday night have been canceled, said Alan Schuman, executive vice president of administration.

The fire alarm went off on the third floor of the K building, where the science lab is located, around 3:40 p.m. after some ammonium chloride overheated, Schuman said.

Ammonium chloride is used as fertilizer, a flavoring agent in some foods, in metallurgy and as a cooling bath in science labs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ammonium chloride can produce toxic and irritating fumes upon heating, with short-term exposure leading to irritation of the eyes, skin and respiratory tract. There are no long-term exposure risks listed by the CDC.

Buildings were evacuated and power was being shut off to the college so the hazmat team can investigate and ventilate the building, said Robin Stansbury, a public information officer for the Reese volunteer fire company.