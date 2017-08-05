Carroll Board of County Commissioners to talk pensions, Section 8

The Carroll Board of County Commissioners will discuss broadband, Section 8 Housing, insurance and pensions at their weekly meeting Thursday, Aug. 10.

The commissioners will receive a briefing on and discuss a report from the Future of Broadband committee, discuss the Section 8 Management Assessment Program report that must be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development annually and pensions for Carroll County Detention Center employees, among other topics.

The commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in Room 311 of the Carroll County Office Building, 225 N. Court St., Westminster

