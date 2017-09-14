Commissioners won't reject, schedule additional meeting on Freedom Plan

After their morning session discussing the Freedom Area Comprehensive Plan, the Carroll County commissioners were united on at least two points: They do not want to send the plan back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a do-over and they recognize they have a lot of work to do if they hope to get the plan in shape before an Oct. 26 deadline.

“I don’t think we need to start over from scratch and it would take too long and I want to get this done,” said Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4. “There are people that would like me to push for that; I don’t think we need to start over.”

The Freedom Plan was passed to the Board of County Commissioners after the Planning Commission voted to approve the plan on July 18. The commission, in conjunction with the county planning staff, had been working on the plan for more than a year.

The plan provides a guide for future land use, roads and development in the South Carroll area over the next 25 years, and is significantly overdue: Under the state's Land Use Article of Code, the plan must be updated every 10 years, but the current, formally adopted Freedom Area Comprehensive Plan dates back to 2001.

The update to the Freedom Plan has not been without controversy, with members of the public and some officials voicing concern over both the process by which the Planning commission developed the plan, as well as some of the changes proposed in the plan the commission transmitted to the board.

Del. Susan Krebs, R-District 6, who lives in the Freedom Area, has been critical of the planning process, arguing that it was not driven by public input from the beginning, that maps and materials were impenetrable to laypersons and that meetings of the commission were held outside the Freedom Area and during the day. In contrast, crafting of the 2001 plan, she said, began with more direct outreach to the community and accessible meetings.

“I have all of my information from 15 years ago,” Krebs said in an interview. “Every single meeting was held at Liberty High School.”

At Thursday’s meeting, Rothschild brought up many of the points Krebs and other critics had raised at public forums and hearings during the planning process. This included concerns that the plan did not adequately represent community preferences, that there should have been more outreach and more accessible meetings and the land use designations should be easier to understand.

Rothschild also asked why the changes made since the 2001 plan were not made clearer through better presentation, such as using the same colors to mark land use on the current plan as were used in 2001.

“You can’t put the plans side by side and make an apples to apples comparison,” he said.

Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, who represents the Freedom Area agreed with Rothschild, noting that it sometimes took a “secret decoder ring” to understand the different land use designations in the plan. Howard suggested that better maps, as well as a spreadsheet listing every property addressed by the plan, it’s land use designation under the 2001 plan and proposed changes, be uploaded to www.freedomareaplan.org for the public.

Those updates should be available online Friday, Sept. 15, according to County Administrator Roberta Windham.

Howard also said that the board should address some of the philosophical questions about growth that underpin the plan. He noted that while from a planning perspective it might make sense to restrict all the more densely developed parcels into a limited area, that also increases the impact on those in the immediately surrounding areas.

“If I am going to centralize all my problems with you, you don’t feel like, ‘that’s an awfully efficient way to deal with me,’” Howard said.

The Board of Commissioners now has the authority to adopt the plan, the final step that would begin the plan’s implementation, reject it and send it back to the Planning Commission to start from scratch or send it back with request for more minor updates. The county commissioners also have the authority to make any alterations to the plan as they see fit before voting for adoption.

The clock, however, is ticking. The commissioners are scheduled to meet to make a final decision on Oct. 23.

“What are our time limits here?” asked Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1. “If we exceed that magical Oct. 23 date?”

“Then the plan becomes effective automatically on the 26th of October,” answered Lynda Eisenberg, chief of the Bureau of Comprehensive Planning.

Rothschild suggested that if they needed more time, they could “remand it back to the Planning Commission with some minor changes” to reset the statutory clock while the commissioners continued working on the larger issues. But all five commissioners were open to trying to get the necessary work done themselves by the deadline.

“We are a lot closer here than we think,” Wantz said. “I am in no mood to send it back to the planning folks; I think we can do it ourselves make these surgical tweaks or whatever you want to call them.”

But even more pressing was the schedule the commissioners had already set for meeting with the public: After Thursday’s meeting, the board was scheduled to hold a Sept. 21 public forum at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center, followed by a public hearing on Oct. 19.

The board will now meet an additional time at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Carroll County Office Building, to get churning through the issues.

“We are nowhere near ready to sit down with the public if we don’t have our act together,” Howard said.

Future Freedom Plan Meetings with the Carroll County Commissioners

Tuesday, Sept. 19: 2:45 p.m. discussion during Board of Commissioners open session, Carroll County Office Building, Room 311225 N. Center St., Westminster.

Thursday, Sept. 21: 7 p.m. public forum at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg.

Thursday, Oct. 19: 7 p.m. public hearing at Century High School, 355 Ronsdale Rd, Sykesville.

Monday, Oct. 23: 3 p.m. final discussion and decision during open session, Carroll County Office Building, Room 311225 N. Center St., Westminster.

