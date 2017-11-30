Commissioners discuss Freedom Plan, ethics and Baltimore

County commissioners on Thursday addressed the planning commission’s questions about language pertaining to agricultural land-use designation in the controversial plan for growth in south Carroll.

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners discussed compliance with the state ethics ordinance and relations with Baltimore City.

The commissioners heard a report from Lynda Eisenberg, the county chief of planning, updating the commissioners on the Wednesday meeting of the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission. It was the first meeting where the commission took up the topic of the Freedom Area Comprehensive Plan since Oct. 3, when the board of commissioners remanded the plan to the planning commission.

The planning commission had spent more than a year crafting the plan, which is a long term — on the order of 25 years — guide to development and land use in the Eldersburg area and is more than 15 years overdue under state law. The planning commission had approved the plan in July, passing it to the board of commissioners, who decided they could not shape the plan as written into something they were comfortable adopting and sent it back to the planning commission. The planning and zoning commission discussed the Board of County Commissioner’s concerns for the first time Wednesday night.

On Nov. 9, the commissioners sent a letter to the planning commission providing clarification on what the commissioners hoped the planning commission would do with the plan, adding that any questions the commissioner had as to the board’s intent should be communicated to the board so that an official answer could be given.

On Thursday, Eisenberg brought the first such official question before the board. The planning commission, Eisenberg said, wanted to know if the commissioner’s intention for goal 11 of the Freedom Plan, which has to to with supporting the goal in the Carroll County Master Plan of preserving 100,000 acres of agriculture land, since the county commissioners had stricken Concept 1 from the Freedom Plan, which limited the use of agricultural land-use designations in the Freedom area.

This came down to a balance between preserving Carroll’s agricultural heritage and cultivating economic growth, Commissioner Ricahrd Weaver, R-District 2, said.

“This is a balance in Carroll County, and this has to remain as a balance, no matter what district it’s in,” he said. “You don’t take away Goal 11, but you try to have some balance with it.”

This could be expressed as “ag where ag should be,” Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, noted, before proposing a motion:

“I move that we respond to the questions by the planning commission with a request to ask them to revisit Goal 11 to simply reflect a recognition of the county’s agricultural goals and a desire for to maintain a reasonable representation of agriculture in the Freedom area.”

All five commissioners voted in favor of the motion after some discussion.

The commissioners also discussed a long delayed ethics ordinance on the tail of a Nov. 18 meeting with the nonpartisan group VOCAL Carroll County, which lobbies for more transparency in government. That group laid out fo the commissioners a possible timeline for approving an ethics ordinance for Carroll County elected officials in compliance with a 2010 state law by October, in time for the general election.

“The problem is, a lot of the political excitement happens in the county in the primary,” Howard said. “I’d like to have staff brief us on a timetable and what would have to happen to get this accomplished, but do it in a time frame that would be effective for the primary election.”

The primary election is June 26, 2018. Since Carroll moved to five commissioners elected by district in the 2010 election, the winner of the Republican primary in each district has won a seat on the board in the general election. Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats roughly 2-1 in the county.

The commissioners did not discuss the content of the ethics ordinance Thursday, but noted that it would likely need to be in place before June.

“It starts the process,” said Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1. “I think it’s important.”

The commissioners finished Thursday’s meeting by voting unanimously to ask county staff to draft a letter to Baltimore City officials in connection with recent decision by Carroll County Public Schools to suspend field trips to the city.

“We will have staff draft the letter accordingly so all five of us see it and address the concerns I think are present here as a result of what has happened in the past few days,” said Wantz, who who made the initial motion proposing the drafting of the letter.

“I believe the letter should state that while the commissioners recognize Baltimore’s challenges, Carroll County remains committed to its continued cooperation and support of Baltimore City,” he said. “The letter should renew the board’s recognition of the vital partnership with the city of Baltimore and the Baltimore region, and acknowledge Carroll County’s understanding that the county is only as strong as the region.”

