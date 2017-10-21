Commissioners approve legislative proposal for county fire service administration

The Carroll Board of County Commissioners voted to approve the text of legislation that could provide county government the authority to regulate the fire service for the first time.

The commissioners voted 4-1 on Thursday to approve “enabling legislation” that would grant the county the authority to regulate the fire service and explore the possibility of a combined fire service, one that employs paid career fire fighters alongside volunteers.

The text of the enabling legislation reads: “The Board of Carroll County Commissioners may provide an entity or structure whose purpose shall be the administration of the County’s affairs relating to fire, rescue and emergency medical services and associated activities while maintaining the volunteer emergency services. The commissioners may adopt and implement ordinances and such measures necessary to adequately and appropriately manage, direct and regulate these activities.”

Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, was the dissenting vote.

The commissioners will next ask the Carroll County delegation to take the proposed legislation to Annapolis in the 2018 legislative session.

If approved by the General Assembly and signed into law, the next steps would involve a long and collaborative process between the fire service and the county, according to Tom Coe, chief of the New Windsor fire company and chairman of a Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association working group that developed the initial language of the enabling legislation.

“We’ll be starting to grab a larger group from the emergency services community into a larger committee to start to work on the skeleton of the county code,” Coe said. “Our work really begins now and we are really excited to have a collaborative and cooperative relationships with the county commissioners in moving this project forward.”

Coe first presented the language of the enabling legislation to the commissioners on behalf of CCVESA on Sept. 28, only that version used the word “shall” where the now approved text says “may.” The commissioners did not like the lack of flexibility that wording implied.

“I would personally oppose any legislation from the state level that says we ‘shall’ do anything,” Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, said at Thursday’s meeting. “I just think that’s bad for the county.”

Even Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1 — who, with more than 40 years of experience in the fire service himself, is very aware of the need to discuss a transition to a combination service — said he preferred the language change.

“The way it was changed to say ‘may’ gives us what I really perceive as a broad way in which to begin to introduce some manpower assistance to our fire service,” Wantz said in a phone interview. “This is step one in a very long process. This is going to take, I would say, several years to get into place.”

Rothschild proposed several further changes to the language of the enabling legislation, which he said would provide “checks and balances” on the actions of future boards.

In an email, Rothschild wrote that he proposed “legislative modifications that would specifically (a) require an ‘economic impact analysis;’ (b) provide individual fire departments with the ability to ‘opt-out’ of government control; and (c) enable the county to limit its involvement to narrow ‘components’ of emergency services.”

These modifications were rejected by the other commissioners as being contrary to their understanding of the purpose behind the enabling legislation, as Wantz expressed during the meeting.

“What we’re attempting to do here is to bring the fire and EMS service as a whole together,” he said. “Providing the opportunity for somebody to say, ‘Well, we don’t want to do that so we’re just going to go over here and do whatever we want to do,’ is absurd.”

The impetus behind the process is that CCVESA and those familiar with the fire service are concerned that in the future, the number of volunteers available might be insufficient to continue to provide fire services at the level they today.

Dennis Brothers, president of CCVESA, believes the enabling legislation is a way to get out ahead of that shift and have a plan in place to deal with it.

“I think we are still ahead of the game, so we can still consider this being proactive rather than reactive,” Brothers said. “I think this particular board of commissioners has the vision to see the future. I can’t think of anything more proactive that they have ever done than form this legislation.”

At present, the county has no authority over the 14 fire companies, which are independent and private nonprofits, staffed almost entirely by volunteers. Coe said that in addition to bringing paid employees alongside volunteers to provide more hands on deck, a county fire administrator or other organizational structure could help identify ways to consolidate resources among fire companies to be more efficient.

“A lot of those details really haven’t been ironed out yet, we’ve really been concentrating on and focusing on successful passage of the enabling legislation,” he said.

The legislation is necessary because of Carroll County’s commissioner form of government, as Coe previously explained to the Times. Lacking a county executive, changes to the authority of Carroll County government require legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly.

The next stop, then, for the enabling legislation will be the the Carroll County Legislative Delegation, who typically first consider legislation they are requested to take to the General Assembly at a local hearing held in December, according to state Sen. Justin Ready, R-District 5.

“I look forward to hearing from the commissioners and also CCVESA and the volunteer fire companies on why they believe this is needed and just get their perspective on it,” he said. “I don’t have a gut reaction that says yes or no right away.”

