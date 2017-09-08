Carroll Board of County Commissioners approve pension update, Taser purchase

The Carroll Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved motions to update the pension plan for employees of the Carroll County Detention Center and purchase 30 Tasers for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in open session on Thursday.

Director of Human Resources for Carroll County Government Kim Frock spoke about the Detention Center Employee Retirement Package, which will include changes to the retirement date, employee rate contribution, military service credit, accrual rate, vesting period and benefit accrual rate of the current package.

The changes were requested to bring detention center employees closer to parity with their peer deputies from the Law Enforcement Bureau, according to Maj. Charles Rapp of the sheriff’s office. One of the most notable changes is that employees will be able to retire after 25 years of service. Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said this is the industry standard.

“It’s an extremely difficult job,” he said, “which should really only be done for 25 years.”

The office will transition to the new plan in October. Some existing employees will have the option to remain grandfathered into the old pension plan if it provides more benefits for them, but all new hires will be placed on the new plan.

Thursday’s open session approval was a follow-up to a public hearing Aug. 10, after which the record was held open for more than 10 days to allow public comment. No member of the public chose to comment.

Following the approval, DeWees said: “On behalf of the men and women at the detention center, I want to thank all of the board members.”

He also thanked Frock and her colleagues for their work on the package. “I’m just here to express our appreciation for your commitment to making this happen,” he said.

“And we appreciate the commitment that they put in every day over there,” said Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1.

“It’s a tough job. They deserve this,” DeWees agreed.

The motion to purchase 30 Tasers was approved as the final phase of a two-year plan to equip deputies of the Law Enforcement Bureau and the Corrections Bureau. DeWees said this purchase was done in phases so as not to place too much financial burden on the commissioners at once.

Vickie MacDonald, director of administrative services for the sheriff’s office, spoke Thursday on behalf of the request for the Tasers, which will be purchased from Axon Enterprises Inc. for $43,966.70.

According to the session’s agenda, the model requested “has been evaluated and determined to be the model best suiting the needs of the sheriff’s department,” and is solely available through Axon Enterprises.

This purchase will bring the number of Tasers equipped by the sheriff’s office to 100. Of those, 82 are carried by officers of the Law Enforcement Bureau and 18 are carried by officers of the Corrections Bureau. DeWees said this will “put Tasers in the hands of every patrol deputy.”

”I believe this is a great tool for our law enforcement,” said Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, during the open session. “They don’t have to use deadly force, but they can restrain almost anyone with them.”

DeWees said he was pleased that the requests for equipment go through a public approval process.

“It keeps us accountable,” he said, “and lets the public know what their tax dollars are going toward.”

CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Dogs made a late-summer splash at the Westminster Municipal Pool's annual Pooch Pool Party. Dogs made a late-summer splash at the Westminster Municipal Pool's annual Pooch Pool Party. CAPTION McDaniel running Perry Stefanelli talks about the Green Terror's season-opening win over Catholic. McDaniel running Perry Stefanelli talks about the Green Terror's season-opening win over Catholic. CAPTION Vet technician Crystal Cerreta, who works at Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in Westminster, discusses her job and the on-the-job training it requires. Vet technician Crystal Cerreta, who works at Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in Westminster, discusses her job and the on-the-job training it requires. CAPTION Volunteer cuts to Carroll County Farm Museum's tobacco crop Volunteer cuts to Carroll County Farm Museum's tobacco crop

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter