Washington D.C. man arrested after alleged group assault of sleeping minor

An 18-year-old man from Washington, D.C., was arrested Tuesday for allegedly participating in an attack on a Silver Oak Academy student in August.

Sean Coleman-Bey, who was also a Silver Oak student at the time of the alleged assault, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was held without bail after a Wednesday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, the victim was awakened some time after 11 p.m. Aug. 6 while he was sleeping in his dorm room at Silver Oak. He identified several suspects, including Coleman-Bey, who struck him all over. One struck him on the head with a dresser drawer.

The victim received medical care including three staples used to close a laceration to the top of the head, according to the statement.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 30.

