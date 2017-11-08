Carroll County cold weather shelter to open early

Based on forecasted frigid temperatures for the weekend, the Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc. Cold Weather Shelter will open early.

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 20s for the evenings on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release from HSP, so the shelter at 127 Stoner Ave., in Westminster, will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The shelter officially opens for the season on the evening of Nov. 15 and operates 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly through the morning of April 1, according to the release. The cold weather shelter serves homeless adults over the age of 18 and provides a warm meal and a place to sleep out of the cold.

No appointment is needed to use the shelter, but according to the release, it is recommended that anyone experiencing homelessness call HSP at 410-857-2999, ext. 6623, as soon as possible to discuss what resources may be available to them.

Carroll County spokeswoman Chris Winebrenner said warming centers are not yet open during the day, and as weather changes, that will be reevaluated.

