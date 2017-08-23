Rock Academy to perform at Westminster library branch

Students of the Rock Academy at Coffey Music will show off their talents and teamwork at noon Friday, Aug. 25, in front of the Carroll County Public Library’s Westminster branch.

“The academy prepares them to work with other musicians,” said Michael Passen, the academy’s director. “They learn the proper techniques for rehearsal, how to work with other musicians and how to rehearse a piece of music with a goal toward performance.”

According to Passen, students have rehearsed for four hours each day this week in preparation for the performance. They will perform a range of classic rock, alternative rock, blues and heavy metal.

“We cater the set list to the kids’ interest,” Passen said.

Passen said the academy is for students who play traditional rock instruments and want an ensemble experience.

Drum instructor Kevin Chronister said the academy teaches teamwork.

“They have to work together to create something,” Chronister said. “You can only go so far with private lessons. We let these kids go all out.”

Chronister said listeners can look forward to “an amazing show by very talented kids.”

“You’re going to see kids that are seriously into it. Their enthusiasm is incredible,” Chronister said.

Academy student Peter Wiley, of Mount Airy, has participated in the music school for four years. He plays guitar, bass guitar and drum set.

“Your playing gets better and you learn to have more stage presence,” Wiley said. “It has an open atmosphere for ideas of any kind. The instructors are incredibly kind and understanding no matter what level you’re on. They’ll encourage you either way.”

Bob Coffey, the owner of Coffey Music, encouraged the community to “come out and support young, local musicians.”

“They’ve worked very hard during the week,” Coffey said. “It’s a free concert on a Friday afternoon and it’s a great way to encourage them and get them about excited about playing.”

Musicians interested in attending the academy’s fall session should contact Coffey Music at 410-876-1045.

If you go

What: Rock Academy performance

When: Noon Friday, Aug. 25

Where: Carroll County Public Library’s Westminster branch, 50 E. Main St., Westminster

Cost: Free

