Coffeehouse for a Cause to benefit blessings ministry

St. Paul’s Independent Church will host a Coffeehouse for a Cause to benefit New Hope Fellowship Church of Westminster’s blessings ministry Saturday, Nov. 18. The event will be held at 5010 St. Paul’s Road in Millers.

“Bring your friends, bring your neighbors, bring your date,” said Sue Becke, a blessings ministry volunteer. “It will a good, positive, encouraging evening.”

The coffeehouse, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature live music and light fare. The entertainment will feature a variety of musical genres including bluegrass, Dixieland, contemporary Christian and oldies. Barbecue sandwiches, tacos in a bag, hot dogs, snacks and desserts will be available, along with hot and cold beverages. Seating will be at candlelit tables decorated for autumn.

Admission and refreshments are free; however, freewill donations for the blessings ministry are encouraged. Recommended donations include shampoo, bath soap, toothpaste, toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, dish soap, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes and trash bags. Cash donations will also be accepted.

St. Paul’s Independent Church member Cathy Nelson said the coffeehouse will be “fun for all ages.”

“It will be a fun evening because we’ll have free food and three hours of entertainment,” Nelson said. “Everyone is invited.”

St. Paul’s Independent Church member Mike Ritter said the church has been hosting events like this since 2011.

“Each year we select a different a charity to benefit,” Ritter said. “It’s a part of our missions outreach and provides, in this case, an opportunity to help people in the local area who are in need.”

Ritter said the coffeehouse is “an opportunity for folks to come out and enjoy good music and have fun, fellowship and food all while supporting a good cause.”

If you go

What: Coffeehouse for a Cause

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: St. Paul's Independent Church, 5010 St. Paul’s Road, Millers

Cost: Admission is free, but item and cash donations are encouraged.

For more information: Visit www.stpaulmillers.org.

