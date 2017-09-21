Community Media Center seeks Vietnam veterans for history project

The Community Media Center will collect interviews with Vietnam Veterans from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Community Media Center, 1301 Washington Road, Westminster.

The project seeks to recognize the service of veterans who serviced in Vietnam. Participants will have the opportunity to discuss their memories, insights and experiences for the Carroll County History Project’s permanent online oral history collection and a special airing on cable Channel 19 on Nov. 11.

Those looking to participate should schedule their appointment at www.carrollmediacenter.org before Oct. 14. Interviews will be conducted every half-hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Individuals can also sign up to conduct interviews for the project. Questions will be provided, and veterans and students are encouraged to participate. To volunteer, call Sherry Taylor at 410-386-4415.

