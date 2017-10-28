A clean Halloween concert in Westminster

Even as runners were toeing the starting line of the Spooky Sprint and groups were assembling for the city of Westminster’s Halloween parade, Westminster City Park was filled with thick beats. A DJ played electronic music with spooky vibe while children cavorted and cartwheeled about arrayed in costumes.

It was just before 7 p.m. and the first HallowKlean SpookFest, a sober concert to raise awareness of and funds for drug treatment, was just getting started. The night would eventually feature multiple musicians, recovery awareness hip-hop and a keynote by Ryan Hampton, a recovery advocate who has written about his personal journey toward recovery for The Huffington Post and other media outlets.

One of the performers, hip-hop artist Brian McCall, of Westminster, who performs under the stage name B-RAiN as part of the CloudGang hip-hop collective, said it was a real privilege to be performing at a sober concert event — it’s something he thinks the world needs to see a lot more of.

“We have conventions and we have meetings and dances, but never concerts,” McCall said of people in recovery. “I have never been to a clean concert, a sober concert. A concert where the music is recovery based, everybody is clean, there’s no drugs and alcohol there.”

To hip-hop artist Ridge Long, performing with recovery conscious lyrics makes him feel as if he has an opportunity to show that people can change, and make a positive difference.

“I am a two-time convicted felon,” Long said. “In 2014, I was on the front page of the Carroll County Times for my house being raided, possession with intent to distribute and ended up getting jail time for that.”

In court, Long said, prosecutors wanted to use his, at the time, drug reference laden hip-hop as evidence of his poor character.

Yet in July, Long was on the front page of the newspaper once again, this time for performing with McCall Addiction and Recovery Awareness MusicFest.

“Now I’m hearing that the state’s attorney kind of likes where I am going with my music and I’m teaming up with the sheriff’s office,” Long said. “It’s a weird feeling, but I like it.”

To Ryan Hampton, who had flown into BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport from his home in Los Angeles just hours earlier, Long and McCall are examples of the stories from the opioid crisis that are not often told.

“There are 23 million Americans who live in long-term recovery, although you don’t hear about that,” he said.

Hampton’s message in his keynote is the recovery community should consider doing more than simply organizing sober concerts — they need to use the power of their numbers to help solve the opioid crisis.

“What if we started saying, ‘That’s how we’re going to vote?’ We’re going to vote based on this issue, we’re going to hold our leaders accountable,” he said. “People won’t make right decisions for us unless we are loud about it.”

It’s an issue that crosses across all party lines, Hampton said, with Democrats, Republicans, independents and libertarians all take the blame for bad ideas, as well as some credit for the good.

“For full disclosure, I am a liberal Democrat from California,” Hampston said. But, “I’ve found some of the most progressive ways to deal with this crisis in rural, red districts.”

In Wasilla, Alaska, he said, the uninsured are given presumptive Medicaid coverage should they wind up in the emergency room for an overdose. They are connected with a sober coach and with sober recovery housing.

“Yet I go into my own backyard in Los Angeles, California, again, one of the most liberal states if not the most liberal state in the country, and none of that is happening,” Hampton said.

If there was a general shift in policy Hampton could recommend, it would be that the country begin treating the opioid crisis less as an acute problem, and more of a chronic one — that means thinking beyond the 28-day detox model, and providing adequate post detox care.

“All dozen of my friends who have died in the last 18 months, they all had been through treatment. They all had been through some sort of medical detox,” he said. “They died as a result of not having proper recovery housing.”

And that’s exactly what the HallowKlean SpookFest and the Spooky Sprint helped with.

Proceeds from the race and from vendor sales at the concert are going to support nonprofits Rising Above Addiction and the Push H.O.P.E. Project, which help fund and arrange not only detox, but post-detox care as well. Rising Above Addiction founder Tammy Lofink noted that a sober home for women, which she opened in Westminster over the summer, is doing very well.

“We have a good four or five girls that have been there for awhile and they are really doing well,” she said. “I get calls almost every day now.”

