Community invited to Church of the Open Door's 50th anniversary celebration

The Church of the Open Door invites the community to attend their 50th anniversary celebration Sunday, Nov. 5. There will be a 10 a.m. service and a 6 p.m. service to commemorate the occasion.

“The church has impacted a lot of people in Carroll County and we would like for everyone to come and celebrate the anniversary with us,” said Norris Belcher, the church’s pastor.

According to Belcher, the celebration will include a recognition of charter members, a video presentation, music and speakers. A cake fellowship will take place after the evening service.

“We strongly believe in the Bible as God’s word,” Belcher said. “It’s not about personalities, it’s about honoring the Lord with our ministry. We also have a great family atmosphere and the choir is unparalleled.”

Former music pastor Sterling Walsh will return to sing with the choir.

“The church has been a vital part of the community for a long time,” Walsh said. “The longevity of the pastors that have been there says an awful lot about the dedication of the staff and their determination to make a difference in the community. It’s more than just a job for them — it’s a ministry and family.”

Former pastor Shelton Smith will also return to celebrate the anniversary.

“It’s going to be a time of reflection, celebration and rejoicing,” Smith said. “The church itself is a very special place and there’s a lot of very special people there. They’re salt of the earth people. They focus on service after service, teaching and preaching the Bible. I think it’ s a good place for families to come discover the Lord and discover the Lord’s way of living.”

Church member Donald Graf, of Westminster, said he looks forward to watching the church continue to grow.

“The church has grown from about 60 people to a church of 1,500 people on any given Sunday,” Graf said. “I know that there are other churches that have been around longer but with our growth, I think we’ve done well for ourselves. We’re a growing church with an exciting ministry.”

If you go

What: 50th anniversary celebration

When: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5

Where: Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster

For more information: Visit www.opendoorchurch.org.

